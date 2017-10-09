Nathan Dyer: Swansea winger back in contention after Achilles injury

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer has been out for eight months after rupturing an Achilles tendon

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is available to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday, 14 October after eight months out.

The 29-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2017 during the 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Dyer has not played for the first team since but has been regaining match fitness with Swansea Under-23s.

"Nathan is available for selection now," said Swansea manager Paul Clement.

"He has played two games for the Under-23s and he is training well.

"It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gregor Zabret has signed a two-year contract extension with the Swans.

The 22-year-old Slovenian joined the Welsh club from NK Domzale in July 2013.