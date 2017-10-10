Twerton Park: Bath City plan partial stadium redevelopment with investors

Bath City are 10th in the table after 13 league games this season

Bath City have confirmed their intention to partially redevelop their home ground, Twerton Park.

The National League South club and a private investment company have entered in to a "memorandum of understanding" over a joint redevelopment.

The proposed works would include a new grandstand, with changing rooms, plus rooms for officials and physios.

The club aim to submit a planning application in September 2018 and start the work after the 2018-19 season.

City became a community-owned club in May after successfully raising over £300,000, as supporters bought shares through the 'Big Bath City Bid' scheme.

They are working with London-based private investment company Greenacre Capital, who have assets on the neighbouring Twerton High Street.

A statement on the club's website said community facilities would also form part of the plans, with a gym, social club, artificial pitch, meeting spaces and offices all under consideration.

"We believe that Bath City should be an integral part of the community in Twerton, and it is the board's desire to secure the long term, sustainable future of the football club at Twerton Park," said chairman Nick Blofeld.

"We also aim to improve the existing club facilities and make them more appropriate for the wider community, so that the club can become more of a local hub."