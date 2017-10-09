Kevin Nolan: Notts County need to learn how to deal with pressure at top

Kevin Nolan signed a three-year contract with Notts County in September.

Manager Kevin Nolan says Notts County need to learn to cope with the pressure of being a top-of-the-table side.

The Magpies went into the weekend on top of League Two but a 1-1 draw with Forest Green saw them slip to second - a week after a 3-1 defeat by Mansfield.

Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We are there to be shot at. Everyone will raise their game against you.

"We have to learn quickly how to deal with that and how to get better at it - and we are all learning."

Notts, who are unbeaten at home, saw their six-game winning streak ended a week ago by neighbours Mansfield and needed an injury-time goal from Rob Milsom to rescue a point against Forest Green on Saturday.

"You have to realise that this is the first time, as a squad, we have been in this situation," continued Nolan.

"It is something different which, as a group, they are experiencing. They may have experienced it with other teams but this is something different."