Nick Pope: Burnley goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

Nick Pope has made 10 appearances for Burnley since arriving in July 2016

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has signed a new three-year deal until June 2020.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Clarets from Charlton Athletic in July last year, also has the option of a further 12 months in his new contract.

Pope has made four Premier League appearances for Burnley this season following first-choice keeper Tom Heaton's shoulder injury in September.

"We were already in discussions with Nick before he had the chance to start the games," said manager Sean Dyche.

"We are still growing as a club and I'm growing as a player. That's what I wanted to do when I first signed," said Pope.