BBC Sport - Have you ever seen a miss worse than this? Dutch footballer blasts over from close range
Have you ever seen a miss worse than this?
- From the section Football
Dennis van Duinen of Dutch fourth division team Harkemase Boys produces one of the worst open-goal misses you are ever likely to see, blasting over the bar from 10 yards out with his team 2-0 ahead. Harkemase lost their game against VW Capelle 3-2.
