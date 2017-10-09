BBC Sport - Have you ever seen a miss worse than this? Dutch footballer blasts over from close range

Dennis van Duinen of Dutch fourth division team Harkemase Boys produces one of the worst open-goal misses you are ever likely to see, blasting over the bar from 10 yards out with his team 2-0 ahead. Harkemase lost their game against VW Capelle 3-2.

