FA Cup: BBC to broadcast local derby between St Albans and Boreham Wood

St Albans play in the National League South

The BBC will broadcast Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie between St Albans City and Boreham Wood.

The Hertfordshire derby, to be played St Albans' Clarence Park, will kick off at 12:30 BST.

St Albans play in the sixth tier of English football, while Boreham Wood are in the fifth tier.

This is the final qualifying round before the first round proper. The draw for that takes place live on BBC Two on Monday, 16 October from 19:00 BST.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 tournament will be streamed live across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

Audiences will be able to watch the game live on PC, mobile or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.