First Half ends, Ukraine 0, Croatia 0.
Ukraine v Croatia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 9Karavayev
- 3Khacheridi
- 20Rakitskiy
- 4Matvyenko
- 11Marlos
- 14Rotan
- 6Stepanenko
- 10Konoplyanka
- 7Yarmolenko
- 19Garmash
Substitutes
- 1Lunin
- 2Sobol
- 5Kucher
- 8Malinovskiy
- 13Shepelev
- 15Buyalskiy
- 16Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 18Besedin
- 21Perduta
- 22Kovalenko
- 23Koval
Croatia
- 23Subasic
- 21Vida
- 5Mitrovic
- 6Lovren
- 2Vrsaljko
- 7Rakitic
- 19Badelj
- 9Kramaric
- 10Modric
- 4Perisic
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 3Milic
- 8Santini
- 12Kalinic
- 13Nizic
- 14Cop
- 15Rog
- 16Caleta-Car
- 18Bradaric
- 20Pasalic
- 22Pivaric
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Denys Garmash (Ukraine).
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ruslan Rotan.
Foul by Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine).
Domagoj Vida (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlos.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.
Attempt missed. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a cross.
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Rotan (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.
Foul by Yevhen Khacheridi (Ukraine).
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.
Attempt saved. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).
Domagoj Vida (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.
Attempt blocked. Marlos (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric with a headed pass.
Offside, Ukraine. Mykola Matvyenko tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).
Offside, Croatia. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ruslan Rotan.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Ruslan Rotan (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Croatia).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.