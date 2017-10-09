Toumani Diagouraga: Plymouth Argyle sign former Leeds United midfielder

Toumani Diagouraga made just one appearance for Leeds United last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has been a free agent since leaving Leeds United by mutual consent in August.

The Paris-born midfielder has spent his entire career in England, starting at Watford and making his name at Brentford, where he played 250 times and helped them into the Championship.

He joined Leeds in January 2016 but played just 20 times, spending the first half of 2017 on loan at Ipswich.

