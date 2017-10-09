BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Lauren Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Watch Lauren Hemp's fantastic finish for Bristol City along with other great goals as we round up the best action from week three of the Women's Super League One.

WATCH MORE: Arsenal held to Bristol City home draw

Watch The Women's Football Show on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

