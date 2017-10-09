BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Lauren Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals
Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Lauren Hemp's fantastic finish for Bristol City along with other great goals as we round up the best action from week three of the Women's Super League One.
WATCH MORE: Arsenal held to Bristol City home draw
Watch The Women's Football Show on the BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired