Daniel Alfei: Yeovil Town defender out for season with ruptured ACL

Daniel Alfei (left) is a former Wales Under-21 international

Yeovil Town defender Daniel Alfei has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 25-year-old right-back suffered the injury in their 1-1 draw with Port Vale in League Two, on 23 September.

That was the former Swansea trainee's fourth appearance in all competitions for Yeovil since his July arrival.

A Glovers statement said Alfei had undergone knee reconstruction surgery, and they wished him a speedy recovery.