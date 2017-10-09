Liam Noble: Forest Green Rovers midfielder leaves League Two club by mutual consent

Liam Noble scored eight goals in 43 National League appearances for Forest Green last season

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Liam Noble has left the club by mutual consent because of "family matters".

Noble, 26, was the Gloucestershire club's captain last term as they won promotion to League Two.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, but has not featured for Mark Cooper's side since the loss to Swindon on 22 September.

A statement from Forest Green said Noble had asked to be closer to his family in the North East of England.

"Liam has family in the North East that he needs to be with, and we understand that," said manager Cooper.

"His efforts and hard work on the pitch are recognised and appreciated by both the club and the fans. We wish him the best of luck."

Noble told the club website: "Thank you to the chairman and manager for supporting me through this difficult decision. The fans have made my time at the club special - thanks to them."

The former Carlisle and Notts County man signed a new contract with Rovers until 2020 as recently as July, after he was the subject of bids from Notts County.