Gordan Strachan: Genetics to blame for Scotland's World Cup failure - how you reacted

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan

As reasons for failing to qualify for the World Cup go, Gordon Strachan's yesterday was - errrm - new...

The Scotland manager says genetics played a part on the squad's performance during the unsuccessful campaign.

"Genetically, we are behind," said Strachan after their 2-2 draw with Slovenia, which pushed them out of the play-off places by goal difference.

"In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain. Maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do".

However, some Scotland fans are having none of it.

We have dug out nine of the best reactions to Strachan's explanation...

1. The Scotland manager, who himself is a below-the-UK-average 5ft 5in (1.68m), made 50 appearances for his country, helping them qualify for three major tournaments.

Poor gentics

2. Many pointed out height hasn't hindered other national sides...

Poor gentics

3. Twitter user Oldfirmfacts has accrued a following by posting cheeky 'fake Strachan quotes', but this one wrote itself...

Poor gentics

4. BBC commentator Andrew Cotter - a proud Scot - seemed to be trying the Strachan technique to get out of chores around the house....

Poor gentics

5. People gave a few examples of just how "genetically behind" Scottish athletes are....

Murray
Chris Hoy
Rugby genes

6. BBC golf presenter and Scotland fan Eilidh Barbour made a good point...

Poor genetics

7. Would Diego Maradona have made a difference in Strachan's side? Would he even have made the squad?

Diego Maradona

8. When you break it down, it all makes sense....

Genetics

