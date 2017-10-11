Women's Champions League: Manchester City Women v St Polten (3-0 agg)

Nick Cushing's side reached the semi-finals last term in their first European campaign

Manchester City take a 3-0 lead into the second leg against Austrian side St Polten as they bid to join Chelsea in the Women's Champions League last 16.

The Women's FA Cup winners are at home for Thursday's second leg (19:00 BST) after a dominant victory away at the Austrian league winners on 4 October.

City will be without Germany star Pauline Bremer, after she fractured her leg in Saturday's 3-2 win at Everton.

English rivals Chelsea overcame Bayern Munich on away goals on Wednesday.

Progression for City - who have won all four of their matches in all competitions so far this season - would see two English sides in the draw for the last 16 for the first time since 2013-14.