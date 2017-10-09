Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Northampton Town squad 'playing for their futures'

Northampton have now gone five successive league games without scoring

Northampton Town boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he is not afraid to make changes to his side as they look to turn their season around.

The Cobblers were thrashed 6-0 at home by Bristol Rovers on Saturday and remain in the bottom four.

Hasselbaink took over as manager of the League One club in September following the departure of Justin Edinburgh.

"Everybody is playing for their futures," the 45-year-old told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I don't care if they've got two or three years left on their contract. They need to accept that."

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers boss has won only two of his nine games in charge at Sixfields.

"It's just not good enough," Hasselbaink said.

"This week we have got more time on the (training) pitch. We will have to go back to basics and get things right."