Ballon d'Or: Kane, De Gea, Kante, Coutinho, De Bruyne, Neymar shortlisted

England striker Kane has scored six hat-tricks for Tottenham this year

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon d'Or award given to the world's best player.

Premier League midfielders Philippe Coutinho, Kevin de Bruyne and N'Golo Kante, plus Manchester United keeper David de Gea, have also been selected.

Neymar is also among the first 15 players to be revealed by organisers France Football magazine.

The other 15 nominees will be announced later on Monday.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona rival Lionel Messi are both expected to be named on the shortlist.

Portugal's Ronaldo beat Argentine Messi to win the prestigious award for a fourth time last year.

Kane, 24, has been picked on the shortlist for the first time after scoring 43 goals in 37 games for club and country in 2017.

Ballon d'Or shortlist (first 15 of 30 players named)

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool and Brazil), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium), David de Gea (Manchester United and Spain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus and Argentina), Edin Dzeko (Roma and Bosnia-Herzegovina), Harry Kane (Tottenham and England), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea and France), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland), Marcelo (Real Madrid and Brazil), Dries Mertens (Napoli and Belgium), Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia), Neymar (Paris St-Germain and Brazil), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid and Slovenia), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid and Spain), Luis Suarez (Barcelona and Uruguay).

