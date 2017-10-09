Nadir Ciftci: On-loan Celtic striker to wait for Plymouth Argyle chance

Ciftci has also been on loan at Polish side Pogon Szczecin and Turkish club Eskisehirspor

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says on-loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci will have to wait to get another chance to start at Home Park.

The 25-year-old is yet to score for the Pilgrims and has lost not appeared in their past three League One games.

Argyle are Ciftci's third loan club since moving to Celtic for £1.5m from Dundee United in the summer of 2015.

"It's about waiting his time to get that opportunity again, but he'll get that," Adams said.

Ciftci only joined Argyle towards the end of August as the Pilgrims returned to the third tier after six seasons in League Two.

"He'll play in the reserve game on Tuesday and hopefully we'll get some games into him then," added Adams.

"He's got undoubted ability, he can take the ball in, he can score goals and he can link up play.

"He played the first six games and he's missed a few other games when he's been on the bench."