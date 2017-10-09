BBC Sport - Wales' Robbie Savage and Republic's Kevin Kilbane spar over the airwaves

Wales' Savage and Republic's Kilbane spar over airwaves

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage and ex-Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane spar over the BBC Radio Wales airwaves and also get serious as their nations build up for tonight's crunch World Cup qualifier.

The pundits were speaking on the Jason Mohammad show.

READ MORE: Coleman urges Wales to make history

READ MORE: Republic urged to win for Seamus Coleman

READ MORE: Who needs what to qualify for Russia 2018?

Top videos

Audio

Wales' Savage and Republic's Kilbane spar over airwaves

Video

Zonderland turns error into amazing one-handed grab

Video

Eagles' Agholor leads NFL plays of the week

Video

Britain's Fragapane wins floor bronze

Video

Sir Bobby Charlton at 80

Video

Brilliant free-kick seals England U17 World Cup win

Video

The Women's Football Show

Video

I owe everything to Sir Bobby Charlton - David Beckham

Video

Which of the Charlton brothers is still playing football?

Video

'Who are those fat guys out there? That's the offensive line'

Video

Arsenal held to Bristol City home draw

Video

Shirai wins vault gold by 0.001 points

Video

US stadium sings Tom Petty tribute

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired