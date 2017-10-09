Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage and ex-Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane spar over the BBC Radio Wales airwaves and also get serious as their nations build up for tonight's crunch World Cup qualifier.

The pundits were speaking on the Jason Mohammad show.

