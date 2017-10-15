Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Rival managers Craig Shakespeare and Tony Pulis have had little to cheer about in recent weeks

TEAM NEWS

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy is available to face West Brom, having made a full recovery from a hip problem during the international break.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ben Chilwell have overcome minor fitness concerns, but Robert Huth and Matty James remain out.

West Bromwich Albion have fitness doubts over Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Chadli has a back problem, Morrison is nursing a calf muscle injury and Robson-Kanu has an unspecified strain.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Since August, no Premier League team has earned fewer points than Leicester.

"Undoubtedly Craig Shakespeare has had a tough run of opponents - his defeats have all been to teams that finished in the top five last season. But it's now five league games without a victory and Shakespeare knows that the last time the club went six without a win in the top flight they ended up sacking title winner Claudio Ranieri.

"West Brom have also not won in their last five league games, but somehow Tony Pulis is working his magic to keep them mid-table, and the Baggies have never lost at The King Power Stadium."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on facing his former club: "I had a great time at West Brom, met some really nice people, kept in contact with them as well.

"(West Brom assistant head coach) Gary Megson was manager here for a time and gave me my opportunity in coaching and I was always grateful to him for doing that. And of course I know Tony (Pulis).

"It's a club I grew up near so I watched the Jeff Astle days, the Bobby Hope days. There's some great heritage there."

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on Leicester: "From the times we've played them we know they've got some top players.

"On their day they've proven they can beat anybody, so we need to make sure we're prepared properly and that we concentrate on what we can do.

"I have something in my mind that I think will suit everybody with five at the back or with four at the back. We can, with the squad we've got now, be that flexible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure Leicester's results will improve soon, and I am not too worried about West Brom under Tony Pulis either.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have gone eight home games without a win against West Brom in all competitions, drawing two and losing six.

The Foxes' most recent home victory against West Brom was 4-2 at Filbert Street in a second-tier match in January 1994.

Albion have scored in 17 successive top-flight visits to Leicester since a 1-0 defeat in September 1962.

Leicester City

Leicester's tally of five points from seven games is their joint-lowest return at this stage of a Premier League season. They were relegated on each of the previous three occasions.

The Foxes have won just once in their last 10 league matches under Craig Shakespeare (D3, L6), having earned seven victories in his first 10 games as manager.

They could suffer three straight home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since December 2014.

Leicester and West Brom have respectively averaged 38% and 36% ball possession this season, the lowest figures in the Premier League. Both sides have had less than 50% ball possession in each of their seven fixtures to date.

Jamie Vardy has scored in three of his last five league games against West Brom, although none of them were at the King Power Stadium.

Danny Simpson's next appearance will be his 100th for Leicester.

West Bromwich Albion