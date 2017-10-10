Match ends, Netherlands 2, Sweden 0.
World Cup 2018: Arjen Robben retires from Netherlands duty after Sweden defeat
-
- From the section European Football
Netherlands captain Arjen Robben has retired from international football after his side missed out on a place at next summer's World Cup in Russia.
Robben scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Sweden - but they were not enough for the Dutch to reach the play-offs.
The Bayern Munich forward said: "It hasn't been an easy decision but I am 33 and now must give my full focus to my club."
Robben made his debut in April 2003 and won 96 caps, scoring 37 times.
He is joint fourth on the Netherlands' all-time goalscorer list, level with former Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp.
His dinked penalty and 20-yard shot put the Dutch 2-0 up early on against Sweden on Tuesday night but the Netherlands needed to win by seven clear goals to overtake Sweden and take second place.
Robben was part of the squads which finished third at the 2014 World Cup and lost the 2010 final to Spain.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2TeteSubstituted forJanmaatat 71'minutes
- 3van Dijk
- 4Rekik
- 5Aké
- 10WijnaldumSubstituted forKlaassenat 71'minutes
- 6BlindBooked at 44mins
- 8Vilhena
- 11Robben
- 9JanssenSubstituted forDostat 45'minutes
- 7Babel
Substitutes
- 12Janmaat
- 13de Ligt
- 14Hoedt
- 15Veltman
- 16van de Beek
- 17Depay
- 18van Ginkel
- 20Klaassen
- 21Dost
- 22Stekelenburg
- 23Zoet
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2LustigBooked at 55mins
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 6Augustinsson
- 17ClaessonSubstituted forSvenssonat 68'minutes
- 7LarssonSubstituted forOlssonat 82'minutes
- 13Johansson
- 10Forsberg
- 9Berg
- 20ToivonenSubstituted forThelinat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 14Helander
- 15Svensson
- 16Krafth
- 18Holmén
- 19Rohden
- 21Thelin
- 22Sema
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Sweden 0.
Ryan Babel (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Babel (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat.
Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a set piece situation.
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Isaac Kiese Thelin (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Martin Olsson replaces Sebastian Larsson because of an injury.
Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tonny Vilhena with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Kiese Thelin replaces Ola Toivonen.
Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands).
Gustav Svensson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Babel.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Daryl Janmaat replaces Kenny Tete.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Davy Klaassen replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Berg.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Gustav Svensson replaces Viktor Claesson.
Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Attempt saved. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bas Dost.
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bas Dost with a headed pass.
Foul by Karim Rekik (Netherlands).
Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Mikael Lustig (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nathan Aké (Netherlands).
Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
Offside, Sweden. Sebastian Larsson tries a through ball, but Marcus Berg is caught offside.
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Bas Dost replaces Vincent Janssen.