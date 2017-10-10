Match ends, Portugal 2, Switzerland 0.
Portugal 2-0 Switzerland
European champions Portugal beat Switzerland in Lisbon to finish top of European Qualifying Group B and reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
A draw or a loss would have left Portugal in the play-offs but an own goal from Johan Djourou and a goal from Andre Silva took Portugal through.
France beat Belarus 2-1 to win Group A, with Sweden finishing second despite losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.
The Dutch, who finished third in the 2014 World Cup, are eliminated.
They needed a seven-goal win to nudge Sweden out of the play-offs and scored two first-half goals through Arjen Robben, but it was not enough.
In Group H, Greece ensured their place in the play-offs with a 4-0 win over Gibraltar.
Belgium had already won that group and thrashed Cyprus 4-0 with Chelsea's Eden Hazard scoring twice, and further goals from his brother Thorgan and one late on from Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
The European teams to qualify for the World Cup so far are France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.
There are four more European places up for grabs, with eight nations - Sweden, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Greece and Croatia - taking part in two-legged play-offs.
Four of the teams will be seeded, and they will be confirmed when the next Fifa world rankings are announced next week.
Slovakia, who finished below England and above Scotland in Group F, are the nation to miss out on the play-offs as they are the second-placed side with the worst record.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21Soares
- 3Pepe
- 6Fonte
- 19EliseuBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPacheco Antunesat 68'minutes
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 14Carvalho
- 8João Moutinho
- 10João MárioSubstituted forDaniloat 90+1'minutes
- 17Valente SilvaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 75'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Bruno Alves
- 4Cabral Semedo
- 5Pacheco Antunes
- 9Éder
- 12Lopes
- 13Danilo
- 15André Gomes
- 16Renato Sanches
- 18Batalha Martins
- 20Quaresma
- 22Beto
- 23Ganchinho Guedes
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 22Schär
- 20Djourou
- 13Rodríguez
- 8FreulerBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 10Xhaka
- 23Shaqiri
- 15DzemailiSubstituted forZuberat 66'minutes
- 18MehmediSubstituted forEmboloat 66'minutes
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 3Moubandje
- 4Elvedi
- 5Akanji
- 6Lang
- 7Embolo
- 11Gavranovic
- 12Hitz
- 14Zuber
- 16Frei
- 17Zakaria
- 19Derdiyok
- 21Mvogo
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Switzerland 0.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Johan Djourou.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Danilo Pereira replaces João Mário.
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johan Djourou (Switzerland).
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Offside, Portugal. Pepe tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
Foul by André Gomes (Portugal).
Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Pepe (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Johan Djourou.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. André Gomes replaces André Silva.
Hand ball by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by José Fonte.
Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).
Vitorino Antunes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Vitorino Antunes replaces Eliseu because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eliseu (Portugal) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Breel Embolo.