Liverpool v Manchester United: Pick your combined XI
Romelu Lukaku or Daniel Sturridge? Marcus Rashford or Mohamed Salah? Paul Pogba or Philippe Coutinho?
Liverpool play Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 BST.
It is not easy but if you could select from both squads based on what you've seen so far this season, who would make your starting XI?
Pick what you think would be the best team and share it with your friends.
My Liverpool-Manchester United XI
