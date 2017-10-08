Yeovil Ladies launch crowd funding in bid to stay in WSL

Yeovil Town Ladies lost their opening WSL 1 game of the season 4-0 to 2016 champions Manchester City

Yeovil Town Ladies have launched a crowd funding page in a bid to raise the money needed to maintain their top-tier status next season.

The women's top tier is to become a full-time professional league from next season and Yeovil need to secure £350,000 or risk losing their place.

The deadline to apply for a new WSL licence is 10 November.

On the field, Yeovil remain without a point at the bottom of the table after a 1-0 home defeat by Sunderland.

Yeovil Ladies secured promotion after winning the Women's Super League Two title on goal difference last term.

Following the restructure of the top division applied by the Football Association, they said: "We have the structure, facilities and ambition to become a full-time professional club given time, but we currently do not have the financial support to do this.

"We do not have the budget to allow our players and coaches to become full-time athletes, unless further investment comes our way soon."

Chairman Steve Allinson gave a passionate speech at full time from on the pitch after the Sunderland defeat, while MP for Yeovil Marcus Fysh tweeted plans to speak to the FA and ministers about the issue.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.