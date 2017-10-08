Gordon Strachan - No man better for Scotland job, says Leigh Griffiths

Gordon Strachan consoles Leigh Griffiths at full-time in Slovenia

Gordon Strachan should stay and build on the promise Scotland have shown despite failing to progress from World Cup qualifying, says Leigh Griffiths.

The Celtic striker was on target as Scotland ended their campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

"I don't think there's any man better for the job," said Griffiths when asked about the future of the head coach.

"You've seen the last few performances, we are a team pulling in the right direction - we're unbeaten in 2017."

Scotland needed a win in Slovenia to guarantee second place behind England in Group F and a play-off spot.

However, Strachan's side could not protect a fine first-half strike from Griffiths, with Roman Bezjak twice scoring from set-pieces.

Robert Snodgrass levelled late on to extend Scotland's unbeaten competitive run to six games but it was not enough as Slovakia clinched second spot on goal difference with a home win over Malta.

'Lapses in concentration'

"I'll be delighted if he stays on," said Griffiths of Strachan before bemoaning "two moments of madness" that snuffed out hopes of ending a two-decade long wait for a major finals appearance.

"Two lapses in concentration has cost us," he told BBC Scotland.

"For all the possession they had, they didn't really cut us open or make clear-cut chances and it's two set-plays that's cost us dearly.

"We work on set-plays all week to try and keep them out.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult task coming here, this team hadn't lost a goal at home the whole campaign, so to come here, score two and almost snatch it at the end was gutting."

The World Cup qualifiers marked a breakthrough campaign for Griffiths in the national team, eventually becoming Strachan's striker of choice.

His first international goals arrived with two memorable free-kicks against England and another impressive strike in Slovenia took his tally to four in five games, along with three assists.

Griffiths did not start in the first three matches of the Group F campaign

"The last four or five games, it's been great from almost getting that win against England, proving everybody wrong," he said.

"I've always been champing at the bit right throughout the campaign to prove my worth and it just so happens in the latter stages I've got my chances.

"I've managed to score a few goals and help the team."

'We've given everything'

Griffiths' fellow striker Chris Martin would also like to see Strachan lead the team in the campaign to reach the 2020 European Championship, a tournament the Scots are helping to host.

"It's a shame we haven't been able to do it," said the Derby centre-forward.

"I think we've given everything for ourselves and for the country and also the manager, so it's a difficult time at the moment.

"I think everyone would be [happy for Strachan to stay in post] in the dressing room, but we'll have to wait and see."