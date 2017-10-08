World Cup 2018: O'Neill wants Republic to keep hopes alive for injured Coleman

Seamus Coleman at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday
Seamus Coleman was with the Republic squad at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday
2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Monday, 9 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has urged his players to maintain their World Cup hopes for injured skipper Seamus Coleman by beating Wales in Monday's crunch game in Cardiff.

Victory for the Republic could secure automatic qualification and will guarantee a place in the play-offs.

Coleman suffered a double leg break in last March's qualifier against Wales.

"Seamus would be very much to the forefront of our minds," said the Republic manager.

As has been the case during several recent international breaks, the injured Everton full-back was with the Republic squad in Cardiff on Sunday and there is optimism he will fit again by the time of next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

"He's obviously a class player, a world-class player, he's been essential for us and we've missed him. He's making a good recovery now," added O'Neill.

Coleman sustained his injury after a challenge by Neil Taylor which resulted in the Wales defender receiving a red card in the Dublin game.

Martin O'Neill (right) and Republic keeper Darren Randolph at Sunday's news conference in Cardiff
Martin O'Neill (right) says he always expected Group D to go down to the final series of games

O'Neill looks for Italy inspiration

O'Neill again called on his players to summon up the spirit and drive which saw them shock Italy in Lille at Euro 2016.

"The approach will be similar to Italy in Lille, a lot of verve and determination and closing them down.

"There's a bit of everything in it, there's a bit of patience too but at the same time we know at the end of the 90 minutes that we've got to find ourselves in front. We're capable of doing that."

Serbia's lead in Group D was trimmed to only one point as they lost against Austria on Friday night and O'Neill says he is not surprised that three teams are now in contention to top the final table.

A home defeat for the Serbs against Georgia would see Wales or the Republic snatching top spot by winning in Cardiff.

"I said from the outset this would be the toughest group. Teams would take points off each other. That's the nature of the business. We knew that from the start."

Scotland's failure to win in Slovenia means the Republic now cannot suffer the fate of triumphing in Cardiff but still ending up as the worst of the nine European group runners-up and thus missing out on the play-offs.

Wales are also missing their big name player as Gareth Bale is ruled out by a calf injury but O'Neill pointed out that they were able to cope without the Real Madrid star as they won in Georgia on Friday night.

"It would be the same if (Lionel) Messi was missing for Argentina. He is a world-class player and he definitely will be missed by Wales.

"We've had our absentees in the past ourselves and we've had to cope and Wales have had to cope without Gareth Bale before."

