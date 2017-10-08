BBC Sport - Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says the dream of reaching World Cup finals is still alive
'World Cup dream is still intact' - NI skipper Davis
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says his side's dream of reaching the World Cup finals is "still intact" after qualification for the November play-offs was confirmed prior to Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Norway.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired