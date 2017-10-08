BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: England 4-0 Chile - highlights
Brilliant free-kick seals England U17 World Cup win
Watch highlights as England beat Chile 4-0 in their opening Under-17 World Cup match - capped off by a brilliant Angel Gomes free-kick.
MATCH REPORT: England thrash Chile in Kolkata
