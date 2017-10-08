Glasgow City and Hibernian reach the SSE Scottish Women's Cup final

Noelle Murray celebrates after giving Glasgow City an early lead against Forfar Farmington

Scotland's top two Glasgow City and Hibernian will meet in the SSE Scottish Women's Cup final after both strolled through their semi-finals at Forthbank.

City were 5-0 winners over SWPL 2 side Forfar Farmington; while Hibs beat Rangers 4-0 with three goals coming in six minutes.

Rangers also had goalkeeper Jordyn Elliot sent off after full-time for kicking a water bottle into the crowd.

The final will be at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena on 26 November.

In the only SWPL 1 game being played Hamilton boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen; Mhairi Lyle finding the net early into the second half to put them four points ahead of bottom of the table Dons.

Cup joy

Forfar were always going to be up against it. Glasgow City have not lost domestically since an extra-time defeat to Hibs in the League Cup semi-final in April.

Head coach Mark Nisbet's last words would have been clear. Keep it tight, keep them at bay for as long as possible.

Three minutes in and they were 1-0 down - Noelle Murray placing her shot into the bottom corner - and the task had become even greater.

The frustration for Forfar was that would be the only time they were opened up in the early stages, reducing City to long range shots that mostly floated off target.

Jo Love did manage to sneak behind the back line but her first touch made for an easy save for Forfar goalkeeper Fiona McNicoll.

However, McNicoll was beaten when Keeva Keenan nodded in Leanne Ross' free-kick after 34 minutes.

Now the floodgates looked like opening. Murray should have made it three but elected to pass when with just the goalkeeper standing in her way, then Joanne Paton burst past two defenders and put her shot the wrong side of the far post.

Noelle Murray (right) put Glasgow City in front after just three minutes

Caroline Heron's long dipping effort tested City goalkeeper Lee Alexander right on half-time. It was Alexander's only involvement, her half-time substitution, one of four, perhaps a sign head coach Scott Booth expected a similar pattern to play in the second half.

Forfar goalkeeper McNicoll was the one earning the plaudits; saving Murray's low shot before a world class save deflected Love's thunderous shot over the bar.

It was 3-0 though when Abbi Grant raced down the left and found the bottom far corner.

City, who face an imposing task in trying to turn around a 3-0 deficit against BIIK-Kazygurt on Thursday, were keen to keep trying their luck in front of goal, and after Erin Cattanach brought down Paton in the box she dusted herself down to fire home the penalty.

And, showing no weariness despite the gruelling trip back from Kazakhstan, Megan Foley's late strike into the far corner added a fifth.

Semi-final reaction

Glasgow City midfielder Jo Love: "I thought the girls did really well considering the situation which they've had during the week. It's been a tough week for the girls, they've come out here and we've done the business.

"We just needed to come out here and show what we can do. Show that we're good on the attack. To get five goals against a good Forfar side, they're well organised, they kept us at bay for long periods, but we managed to break them down and and I think it's going to stand us in good stead for Thursday."

Forfar head coach Mark Nisbet: "It was difficult. I thought going into the game it would be like that. We had one or two opportunities and I felt when we did win the ball back we just didn't keep the ball as well as we should have. But they're a good side, they knock the ball around well, they pull you in areas you don't really want to go in. So credit to City, they've done exactly what they needed to do.

"I was proud of the players in how hard they've worked today. Like I said before the game it was a good indicator for us to see where we are and where we need to be for hopefully next season.

"We've said to them in the changing room there's nothing to be down about. They've worked extremely hard, and Glasgow City are a good side, they're a Champions League side, don't be too downbeat about that, pick yourselves up because we've got a massive game against Motherwell next week which we need to be focused on."

Hibernian head coach Chris Roberts: "We've had a big run of game in the last ten days but I didn't think the girls looked tired. Rangers were excellent today, so credit to the girls for coming out four goal winners.

"On the chances created we deserved four goals, but I also thought they deserved one. They have good pace going forward."

Rangers head coach Amy McDonald: "The goal that was disallowed, when it would have made it 1-1, changes the momentum. The referee said there was pushing in the box, so I'd have to watch that back.

"The second goal wasn't offside, but to be fair that was so late in the game. The earlier one changes the momentum. The players didn't give up but we just need to be more clinical."