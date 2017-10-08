Nigeria's Osimhen patiently awaits Wolfsburg chance

Victor Osimhen was top scorer and named the second-best player at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen says he is ready to wait to secure a starting place in Wolfsburg's first team.

Osimhen, who joined the Germans after starring at the 2015 Fifa U-17 World Cup, netted for Wolfsburg in a 2-0 friendly win against Dutch side Utrecht on Wednesday.

A regular on the bench, he has made one substitute appearance this season.

"I'm still new in European football and know that coming to Wolfsburg, I need time," the 18-year-old said.

"I've learnt a lot, and I need to learn more. I remain confident that Wolfsburg is still the right place for my career."

Top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Fifa Under-17 World Cup title in 2015, Osimhen rejected big European clubs, including English side Arsenal, to join the 2009 German champions.

Despite being behind Liverpool loanee Divock Origi, veteran Mario Gomez and others in the pecking order, he remains optimistic.

"I have to be patient, work hard and wait for my chance," said the youngster.

"If it comes, then I would love to use it. I'm not in a hurry."

Osimhen, who also won the African U-23 tournament in 2015, insists he can benefit from training and playing alongside the more established Origi and Gomez.

"I can learn a lot from them - even when I am on the bench, stands or watching on television."

Wolfsburg coach Martin Schmidt, meanwhile, is pleased with the dedication and discipline of Osimhen in training in his first Bundesliga season.

"He is training very well and has scored many goals," he said. "He is the most effective runner and I hope to reward him."