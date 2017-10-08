Fifa Under-17 World Cup: England thrash Chile in Kolkata

Jordan Sancho scored England's second and third goals in Kolkata

Jadon Sancho scored twice as England opened their Under-17 World Cup campaign with a 4-0 victory over Chile in Kolkata, India.

Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in August, poked into an empty net and swept home from an angle either side of the hour mark.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had already given an early lead, with an Angel Gomes free-kick giving England a fourth.

England, managed by Steven Cooper, meet Mexico on Wednesday.

They are also joined by Iraq in Group F.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the second round, with the four best third-placed teams completing the last 16.

In three previous outings at an Under-17 World Cup, England have never gone past the quarter-finals and were knocked out in the group stage when the tournament was held in Chile two years ago.

They qualified for this tournament by reaching the final of this year's European Championship, where they were beaten on penalties by Spain.

England's Under-20 side won their version of the World Cup in June, while the Under-19s won the European Championship in July.