How England players rated against Lithuania in Vilnius

England team that started the game against Lithuania

A Harry Kane penalty in Lithuania ensured England finished their successful 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory.

Having already sealed a spot at the finals in Russia next summer, England made seven changes from Thursday's home win over Slovenia, which included international debuts for Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

However, few players put forth a compelling case to be included in the squad for the finals during a lacklustre encounter in poor conditions in Vilnius.

Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict...

Jack Butland (goalkeeper) 7

Excellent goalkeeper who did everything required, including a fine save from his own defender Michael Keane in the second half. Should be challenging Joe Hart.

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 6

Solid enough and lent weight to England's attacking moves but no suggestion he could put Kyle Walker under pressure for his place.

Michael Keane (centre-back) 5

One very uncomfortable moment when his miscued clearance only kept out thanks to Butland's reflexes. Did not push claims for a starting place.

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 6

Not over-worked and actually had a couple of chances to score. He can be satisfied with his debut.

John Stones (centre-back) 6

Occasional lapses in concentration but also composed on the ball and would be a certain starter if Gareth Southgate persists with a three-man central defence.

Aaron Cresswell (left wing-back) 5

Steady without being spectacular and offered a threat in attacking positions. Almost scored.

Harry Winks has started just four Premier League games for club Tottenham

Harry Winks (central midfield) 8

England's best performer. Neat and tidy and almost scored. Eye-catching among so much mediocrity.

Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 4

Another very poor performance. Spends too much time passing the ball sideways and backwards. Not the midfield creator England need and his place will soon be under threat.

Dele Alli (forward) 5

Won England's penalty but did not do a lot else. Currently nowhere near his best.

Marcus Rashford (forward) 6

Lovely moment to create a chance for himself in the first half. Decent night for him.

Harry Kane (forward) 6

Worked hard, looked dangerous on occasion and inevitably scored the winning goal without ever touching his usual heights.

Substitutes

Daniel Sturridge (for Marcus Rashford 72 minutes): Lively and had a couple of chances. 6.

Jesse Lingard (for Dele Alli 81 minutes): No rating.