Slovenia v Scotland: Bagpipes allowed at World Cup qualifying match

Bagpipers have previously been heard at Scotland away matches

World Cup qualifying: Slovenia v Scotland Venue: Stozice Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland supporters will now be allowed to take bagpipes into Sunday's World Cup qualifying match in Slovenia.

The reversal of an earlier decision not to allow bagpipes follows negotiations between the Scottish FA and their Slovenian counterparts.

Drums will not be permitted inside the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana.

Around 4,000 Scotland fans have travelled for the match, with Gordon Strachan's side in contention for a World Cup play-off place.

Victory over Srecko Katanec's team would secure second place in Group F and one of the eight play-off slots.