Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper should be fit despite a minor hip problem that caused him to miss the Netherlands' win against Sweden on Tuesday.

Tomer Hemed is banned, while Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal are long-term absentees, though both could make their comebacks for the under-23s on Monday.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has declared himself ready to return from a hamstring problem.

The defender has missed the Toffees' last four league and cup games.

Yannick Bolasie, Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori continue their rehabilitation following lengthy lay-offs.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The challenge for Everton will be to break Brighton down, because they are not a team that gives very much away.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton has got a very pragmatic approach and I don't think he will have been too bothered about his side's defeat at Arsenal before the international break.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won just one of the eight league meetings (D3, L4). That victory came at the Goldstone Ground in February 1982, when Tony Grealish, Gerry Ryan and Steve Foster scored in a 3-1 win.

The most recent competitive encounter was a top-flight game on 9 April 1983, with Kevin Sheedy scoring both goals in a 2-1 away win for Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Victory would ensure Brighton equal their top-flight record of three consecutive home wins - a feat they last managed in September 1982.

Four of Brighton's five's Premier League goals have been scored at the Amex Stadium, with six of their seven points also won at home.

Pascal Gross has been involved in all but one of the Seagulls' league goals this term, providing two goals and two assists.

Gross has also created 15 goalscoring chances - eight more than any other Brighton player.

Everton

Everton are winless in 11 Premier League away games since beating Crystal Palace on 21 January.

The Toffees have only scored six goals in their last 12 league matches, failing to score on seven occasions.

They have registered 17 shots on target in their first seven top-flight games this term - just two more than the individual tally of former Evertonian Romelu Lukaku (now at Manchester United).

Ronald Koeman has won 18.2% of his Premier League away games as Everton manager (W4, D7, L11) compared to 36.8% at previous club Southampton (W14, D8, L16).

Idrissa Gueye has made 161 tackles in the Premier League since the start of last season, more than any other player prior to the latest round of matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 33% Probability of away win: 40%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.