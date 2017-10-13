Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's Jamie Ward has not played this season after being injured in a summer friendly

Derby County are without suspended midfielder Bradley Johnson.

Manager Gary Rowett has no new injury concerns with Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Matej Vydra and David Nugent all competing for the forward places.

Nottingham Forest midfielders Matty Cash and David Vaughan are still absent, although both are close to a return after featuring for the Under-23 side on Friday.

But former Derby attacker Jamie Ward is available following a calf problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 58% Draw 24% Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Media playback is not supported on this device Derby v Nottingham Forest: 'Being sacked as a manager is now part of the journey' - Gary Rowett

