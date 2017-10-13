Derby County v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Football
Derby County are without suspended midfielder Bradley Johnson.
Manager Gary Rowett has no new injury concerns with Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Matej Vydra and David Nugent all competing for the forward places.
Nottingham Forest midfielders Matty Cash and David Vaughan are still absent, although both are close to a return after featuring for the Under-23 side on Friday.
But former Derby attacker Jamie Ward is available following a calf problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 58%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 18%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the 101st meeting between these East Midlands rivals in all competitions, with Derby winning 37, Forest winning 39 and 24 ending as draws.
- Forest have lost four of their past six league trips to Pride Park (W1 D1), including losing each of the last two without scoring a goal.
- Derby haven't lost a league game (including play-offs) on a Sunday since May 2009, losing 3-1 to Watford.
- The Rams have never lost to Forest on a Sunday (W2 D3) and won 3-0 in this exact fixture last season.
- Matej Vydra has scored eight goals in seven league matches against Nottingham Forest - at least four more than he's scored against any other club in the Football League.
- In 2017, Daryl Murphy has completed 90 minutes in just nine league games - the Irishman has scored seven goals in those matches.