Championship
Derby13:15Nottm Forest
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Jamie Ward
Nottingham Forest's Jamie Ward has not played this season after being injured in a summer friendly
Click here for live text coverage on Sunday 13:00-15:15 BST

Derby County are without suspended midfielder Bradley Johnson.

Manager Gary Rowett has no new injury concerns with Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Matej Vydra and David Nugent all competing for the forward places.

Nottingham Forest midfielders Matty Cash and David Vaughan are still absent, although both are close to a return after featuring for the Under-23 side on Friday.

But former Derby attacker Jamie Ward is available following a calf problem.

SAM's prediction
Home win 58%Draw 24%Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Derby v Nottingham Forest: 'Being sacked as a manager is now part of the journey' - Gary Rowett

Match facts

  • This is the 101st meeting between these East Midlands rivals in all competitions, with Derby winning 37, Forest winning 39 and 24 ending as draws.
  • Forest have lost four of their past six league trips to Pride Park (W1 D1), including losing each of the last two without scoring a goal.
  • Derby haven't lost a league game (including play-offs) on a Sunday since May 2009, losing 3-1 to Watford.
  • The Rams have never lost to Forest on a Sunday (W2 D3) and won 3-0 in this exact fixture last season.
  • Matej Vydra has scored eight goals in seven league matches against Nottingham Forest - at least four more than he's scored against any other club in the Football League.
  • In 2017, Daryl Murphy has completed 90 minutes in just nine league games - the Irishman has scored seven goals in those matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

