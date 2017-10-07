Andorra 0-2 Portugal

World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 79th goal on his 144th appearance for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to inspire Portugal to a win over Andorra that keeps their hopes of automatic World Cup qualification alive.

With Group B leaders Switzerland beating Hungary 5-2, Portugal needed victory to set up a final-day showdown with the Swiss.

Ronaldo, on at half-time, drove home after the hour, with Andre Silva sealing the points from close range.

Portugal will qualify as group winners if they beat Switzerland on Tuesday.

Switzerland will travel to Portugal with a three-point advantage, but Portugal have a better goal difference.

Ronaldo is one booking away from a suspension and that perhaps influenced the decision of coach Fernando Santos to start with the Real Madrid forward on the bench.

If Portugal fail to win on Tuesday, they will enter the play-offs, while Switzerland, who have nine wins from nine matches, need only a point to qualify.

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 2Rubio Gomez
  • 6Lima Sola
  • 20Llovera
  • 15San NicolásBooked at 57mins
  • 22Rodríguez SoriaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forSanchez Sotoat 87'minutes
  • 4Rebés Ruiz
  • 3Vales González
  • 7ClementeSubstituted forMartinez Palauat 79'minutes
  • 8VieiraSubstituted forMorenoat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14AláezBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 9Riera Lancha
  • 10Sanchez Soto
  • 11Moreno
  • 13Pol
  • 16Martinez Palau
  • 21García Renom

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Novo Neto
  • 19Eliseu
  • 18Batalha MartinsSubstituted forRonaldoat 45'minutes
  • 13Danilo
  • 10João Mário
  • 20QuaresmaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 79'minutes
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 17Valente SilvaSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pacheco Antunes
  • 6Fonte
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9Éder
  • 12Lopes
  • 14Carvalho
  • 15André Gomes
  • 16Ganchinho Guedes
  • 21Soares
  • 22Beto
  • 23Borges Fernandes
Referee:
Miroslav Zelinka

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home1
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home23
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Andorra 0, Portugal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Andorra 0, Portugal 2.

Booking

Sergi Moreno (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Moreno (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Sergi Moreno replaces Marcio Vieira.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces André Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Juli Sanchez replaces Víctor Rodríguez.

Goal!

Goal! Andorra 0, Portugal 2. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danilo Pereira with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Silva with a headed pass.

Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).

Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. William Carvalho replaces Ricardo Quaresma.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Alexandre Martinez replaces Ludovic Clemente.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ildefonso Lima.

Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marc Rebés.

Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Mário.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Eliseu (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ludovic Clemente (Andorra).

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Moisés.

Goal!

Goal! Andorra 0, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordi Aláez (Andorra) because of an injury.

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th October 2017

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
