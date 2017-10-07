Match ends, Andorra 0, Portugal 2.
Andorra 0-2 Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to inspire Portugal to a win over Andorra that keeps their hopes of automatic World Cup qualification alive.
With Group B leaders Switzerland beating Hungary 5-2, Portugal needed victory to set up a final-day showdown with the Swiss.
Ronaldo, on at half-time, drove home after the hour, with Andre Silva sealing the points from close range.
Portugal will qualify as group winners if they beat Switzerland on Tuesday.
Switzerland will travel to Portugal with a three-point advantage, but Portugal have a better goal difference.
Ronaldo is one booking away from a suspension and that perhaps influenced the decision of coach Fernando Santos to start with the Real Madrid forward on the bench.
If Portugal fail to win on Tuesday, they will enter the play-offs, while Switzerland, who have nine wins from nine matches, need only a point to qualify.
Line-ups
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 2Rubio Gomez
- 6Lima Sola
- 20Llovera
- 15San NicolásBooked at 57mins
- 22Rodríguez SoriaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forSanchez Sotoat 87'minutes
- 4Rebés Ruiz
- 3Vales González
- 7ClementeSubstituted forMartinez Palauat 79'minutes
- 8VieiraSubstituted forMorenoat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14AláezBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 9Riera Lancha
- 10Sanchez Soto
- 11Moreno
- 13Pol
- 16Martinez Palau
- 21García Renom
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Pepe
- 4Novo Neto
- 19Eliseu
- 18Batalha MartinsSubstituted forRonaldoat 45'minutes
- 13Danilo
- 10João Mário
- 20QuaresmaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 79'minutes
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 17Valente SilvaSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pacheco Antunes
- 6Fonte
- 7Ronaldo
- 8João Moutinho
- 9Éder
- 12Lopes
- 14Carvalho
- 15André Gomes
- 16Ganchinho Guedes
- 21Soares
- 22Beto
- 23Borges Fernandes
- Referee:
- Miroslav Zelinka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra 0, Portugal 2.
Booking
Sergi Moreno (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Moreno (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Sergi Moreno replaces Marcio Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces André Silva.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Juli Sanchez replaces Víctor Rodríguez.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Portugal 2. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danilo Pereira with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Silva with a headed pass.
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. William Carvalho replaces Ricardo Quaresma.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Alexandre Martinez replaces Ludovic Clemente.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ildefonso Lima.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marc Rebés.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Eliseu (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ludovic Clemente (Andorra).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Moisés.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordi Aláez (Andorra) because of an injury.
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).