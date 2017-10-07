BBC Sport - Midfielder Oliver Norwood hoping to mark 50th NI cap with win
Norwood hoping to mark 50th cap with win
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland midfielder Oliver Norwood is hoping to celebrate his 50th cap on Sunday night by beating Norway in Oslo and securing a place in November's play-offs for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.
Norwood is one of six NI players who are one booking away from missing the first leg of any potential play-off next month through suspension.
The 26-year-old, currently on loan at Fulham from Brighton, made his first appearance against Montenegro in August 2010.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired