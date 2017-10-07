Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says his side have to "stay focused on getting the right result" as they bid to secure a place in the World Cup play-offs by securing at least a draw against Norway on Sunday.

Michael O'Neill's men are already assured of second place in Group C behind Germany but may need a point against the Norwegians in Oslo to be one of the eight best runners-up who will contest the play-offs.

Davis, capped 97 times, is one of six Northern Ireland players who would miss the first leg of a play-off should they receive a yellow card on Sunday night.