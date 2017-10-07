Challenge Cup: Linfield lose to last-gasp goal as Crusaders progress

Andrew Waterworth was one of several Linfield players who went close to scoring

Linfield suffered late heartbreak as a Logan Chalmers goal in the fourth minute of added time saw them lose 1-0 to holders Dundee United in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Chalmers volleyed home after Gareth Deane had saved his initial shot.

Linfield passed up several chances to score and United's Graham Taylor fired a shot off the inside of the post.

Crusaders beat Cove Rangers 3-0 thanks to goals from Michael Carvill, Jamie Glackin and Declan Caddell.

Carvill coolly lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time at Station Park in Forfar, while Glackin netted his first goal for the north Belfast club on the hour mark.

Declan Caddell struck home from 18 yards in the closing moments to ensure victory over the Highland League outfit and a place in Tuesday's quarter-final draw.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter left regular first-teamers Colin Coates, Gavin Whyte and Jordan Owens on the bench for the game and admitted he knew little about the Crues' opponents in advance.

"We felt our way into the match and once we opened the scoring, we controlled the game and were comfortable from there on," said Baxter.

Linfield made to pay for missed chances

At Tannadice, Sam Stanton and Matthew Smith were off-target with efforts for Dundee United in the first half, while Irish Premiership champions Linfield were unable to convert a series of opportunities.

Burns tested United keeper Deniz Mehmet with a low shot from 13 yards out and Josh Robinson's header was brilliantly saved by the home stopper as the offside flag was raised.

Andrew Waterworth headed over from close range after meeting Kirk Millar's cross and the Blues striker then had a shot tipped into the sidenetting.

Aaron Burns struck an effort wide and also missed the target with a second-half header from Andrew Mitchell's delivery, with Robert Garrett and Millar going close with two long-range attempts in quick succession.

Taylor struck the woodwork before Chalmers finally broke the deadlock deep into added time.

This is the second year in which non-Scottish clubs have been involved in the competition for teams outside the Scottish Premiership.

Irish League champions Linfield also made their debut in the competition last term, when they lost to Queen of the South, and beat Lowland League outfit Spartans to reach this season's third round.

Crusaders, who were runners-up to Linfield in their domestic league, lost to Livingston in their first appearance last season but defeated Motherwell Under-20s in the second round.