BBC Sport - Ryan Mayse fires Swifts to 2-1 victory over 10-man Ballymena at Stangmore Park

Two quick-fire second-half goals help Dungannon Swifts secure a comeback win over 10-man Ballymena United at Stangmore Park.

Leroy Millar gave the Sky Blues the lead on 26 minutes with a low free-kick, before they had Willie Faulkner sent off for a handball on the line.

Paul McElroy swept home the resulting penalty for the Swifts, before Ryan Mayse fired in the winner for the home side two minutes later.

