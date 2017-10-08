Slovenia 2-2 Scotland: How did Scotland's players rate?

The Scotland team had high hopes beforehand, but ultimately fell short in their quest for victory

Scotland's World Cup dream died in Ljubljana as they failed to get the victory they needed against Slovenia to secure second place and a play-off spot.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson, who won 16 caps, rates how the players fared in the 2-2 draw.

Craig Gordon 6

Possibly could have come off his line for Slovenia's first goal, the Celtic goalkeeper made a couple of smart saves in the second half.

Kieran Tierney 5

The Celtic defender hasn't looked as comfortable at right-back in these last two games. Booked early on for a poor challenge and didn't offer a threat going forward likes he does for his club.

Andrew Robertson 5

By his usual rampaging standards, the Liverpool left-back didn't offer anything like as much offensively as usual, especially in the second half. I don't know whether the full-backs were told not to get forward, but that is their key strength.

Christophe Berra 6

Was part of a centre-half pairing that had three clean sheets in the last three games, but this wasn't the Hearts defender's best performance in a Scotland shirt.

Charlie Mulgrew 5

Should probably have done better with his defending for the second goal, and the Blackburn centre-back's distribution was unusually erratic.

Darren Fletcher 7

Scotland's best player on the night. The Stoke City veteran led by example in the first half but faded slightly as the game went on. A brilliant ball for Scotland's second goal, but probably should have scored when he volleyed a great chance over at 2-1 down.

James McArthur 5

A poor night from the Crystal Palace midfielder. Like Barry Bannan, didn't do enough in the midfield battle. Perhaps John McGinn would have been a better option.

Barry Bannan 5

Worked hard but the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder lacked spark, pace and dynamism, with little end product to his passes forward.

Matt Phillips 5

Didn't perform well against Slovakia and followed it up with another lacklustre performance. For a winger, the West Brom player didn't offer enough threat in attack. James Forrest would have been a better option.

Leigh Griffiths 7

A frustrating night for the Celtic striker. Worked tirelessly and took his goal really well, but was starved of good quality service.

Chris Martin 5

Linked well on occasion, but the Derby County striker was going back to help out his midfield, which negated his threat at the top end of the pitch.

Substitutes

Ikechi Anya 5

He was being readied to come on and bring some security in a five-man midfield just as Slovenia scored their first goal. So why did they still put him on? They could have changed the substitution. The Derby County player looked lively but lacked any end product.

Robert Snodgrass 6

Came on for McArthur after 78 minutes and definitely made an impact. Scored an excellent goal with a great finish for the equaliser and was unlucky with a last-minute header.

Steven Fletcher 5

Brought on for the last 10 minutes but didn't have the same impact as Snodgrass. Probably should have been on the pitch earlier.

Steven Thompson was speaking to BBC Scotland's Bryn Palmer.