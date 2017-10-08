Slovenia 2-2 Scotland: How did Scotland's players rate?

Scotland's World Cup dream died in Ljubljana as they failed to get the victory they needed against Slovenia to secure second place and a play-off spot.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson, who won 16 caps, rates how the players fared in the 2-2 draw.

Craig Gordon 6

Craig Gordon makes a save against Slovenia

Possibly could have come off his line for Slovenia's first goal, the Celtic goalkeeper made a couple of smart saves in the second half.

Kieran Tierney 5

Kieran Tierney chases the ball against Slovenia

The Celtic defender hasn't looked as comfortable at right-back in these last two games. Booked early on for a poor challenge and didn't offer a threat going forward likes he does for his club.

Andrew Robertson 5

Andrew Robertson looks dejected after Scotland's draw in Slovenia

By his usual rampaging standards, the Liverpool left-back didn't offer anything like as much offensively as usual, especially in the second half. I don't know whether the full-backs were told not to get forward, but that is their key strength.

Christophe Berra 6

Christophe Berra contest the ball against Slovenia

Was part of a centre-half pairing that had three clean sheets in the last three games, but this wasn't the Hearts defender's best performance in a Scotland shirt.

Charlie Mulgrew 5

Charlie Mulgrew heads the ball for Scotland

Should probably have done better with his defending for the second goal, and the Blackburn centre-back's distribution was unusually erratic.

Darren Fletcher 7

Darren Fletcher contests the ball for Scotland

Scotland's best player on the night. The Stoke City veteran led by example in the first half but faded slightly as the game went on. A brilliant ball for Scotland's second goal, but probably should have scored when he volleyed a great chance over at 2-1 down.

James McArthur 5

James McArthur heads the ball against Slovenia

A poor night from the Crystal Palace midfielder. Like Barry Bannan, didn't do enough in the midfield battle. Perhaps John McGinn would have been a better option.

Barry Bannan 5

Barry Bannan looks frustrated in Scotland's draw

Worked hard but the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder lacked spark, pace and dynamism, with little end product to his passes forward.

Matt Phillips 5

Matt Phillips takes on a Slovenia defender

Didn't perform well against Slovakia and followed it up with another lacklustre performance. For a winger, the West Brom player didn't offer enough threat in attack. James Forrest would have been a better option.

Leigh Griffiths 7

Leigh Griffiths looks dejected after Scotland's draw against Slovenia

A frustrating night for the Celtic striker. Worked tirelessly and took his goal really well, but was starved of good quality service.

Chris Martin 5

Chris Martin battles for the ball against Slovenia

Linked well on occasion, but the Derby County striker was going back to help out his midfield, which negated his threat at the top end of the pitch.

Substitutes

Ikechi Anya 5

Ikechi Anya crosses the ball for Scotland

He was being readied to come on and bring some security in a five-man midfield just as Slovenia scored their first goal. So why did they still put him on? They could have changed the substitution. The Derby County player looked lively but lacked any end product.

Robert Snodgrass 6

Robert Snodgrass in action for Scotland against Slovenia

Came on for McArthur after 78 minutes and definitely made an impact. Scored an excellent goal with a great finish for the equaliser and was unlucky with a last-minute header.

Steven Fletcher 5

Steven Fletcher contests the ball against Slovenia

Brought on for the last 10 minutes but didn't have the same impact as Snodgrass. Probably should have been on the pitch earlier.

Steven Thompson was speaking to BBC Scotland's Bryn Palmer.

