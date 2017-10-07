Ashley Williams: Ireland will bring 'no surprises' against Wales

Skipper Ashley Williams will earn his 75th cap for Wales in the qualifier against the Republic of Ireland

2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Monday, 9 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales captain Ashley Williams doubts there will be any "surprises" in Monday's crunch World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

After winning in Georgia, Wales can qualify for Russia if they can over come Martin O'Neil's side in Cardiff on Monday and Serbia beat Georgia.

Everton defender Williams foresees a typical "British" style game and insists he and his teammates are ready.

"We know them and they know us, so there's no surprises," said Williams.

"It's the kind of game we are used to. Most of their players play in the Premier League and the Championship, same as ours.

"We've played against each other a lot so it's going to be more of a British type game than you usually get in international football."

Wales will again be without their talisman Gareth Bale, who also missed the Georgia clash through injury, but have seen youngsters within the squad step up to ease the loss of the Real Madrid forward.

In Georgia, Tom Lawrence scored his first international goal after Liverpool's Ben Woodburn, had come off the bench to make the difference as Wales overcame Austria in September.

Coleman's side then saw off Moldova 2-0 for three wins and three clean sheets on the bounce as Wales revived their qualification.

Those three triumphs were preceded by June's 1-1 draw in Serbia and 0-0 draw, in March, with Martin O'Neil's team in Dublin

Centre-half Williams said the shut-outs were pleasing and that he and his teammates would be looking for the same again against the Irish.

But with the game being held on home soil, Williams said Wales would be looking for the win that could even see them qualify automatically as group leaders.

"We'll be trying to shut them out as well. Three clean sheets in a row is pleasing and something we pride ourselves on," added Williams.

"For us at the back, the clean sheet is very important.

"It will be the same as always, we want to shut the back door, but we'll want to create and take the game to our opponents

"In a game like this at home, I don't think we would ever say we are playing for a draw.

"We will take the game to them, but (try) nothing crazy. We'll stick to what is within our game plan. "