BBC Sport - A first-minute goal by Curtis Allen goal is enough for Glentoran to beat Ards
Early Allen goal helps Glentoran see off Ards
- From the section Football
Curtis Allen's first-minute goal is enough to give Glentoran victory over Ards in the Premiership game in Bangor.
Both teams had several other chances with Ards pair Gary Liggett and Callum Byers hitting the Glentoran woodwork and the East Belfast club also going close to adding to their lead.
The sides both finished with 10 men as Glens striker Robbie McDaid's dismissal after a second caution was followed late on by Jonny Frazer's straight red card.
