BBC Sport - Cliftonville continue their recent revival with a 2-0 victory over Warrenpoint Town
Reds revival continues with victory over Warrenpoint
Football
Manager Barry Gray guides Cliftonville to a 2-0 victory over his former side Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.
Jude Winchester opened the scoring on 13 minutes, tapping home after Rory Donnelly’s header had come back off the woodwork.
Chris Curran poked past Parr to double Cliftonville’s advantage on 42 minutes.
