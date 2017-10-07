Scottish Challenge Cup: Crusaders Falkirk, Inverness, Raith & Queens win

Michael Carvill scored Crusaders' opener against Cove Rangers

Crusaders, Falkirk, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Queen of the South and Raith Rovers won to progress to the Scottish Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Crusaders and Inverness won 3-0 against Cove Rangers and Peterhead, respectively.

Raith Rovers came from behind to beat St Mirren 3-1 in Paisley while Falkirk beat Dunfermline Athletic 2-0.

The match between Montrose and Queen of the South went to extra-time and Queens avoided an upset with a 3-1 victory.

Falkirk's new manager Paul Hartley takes over on Monday

Welsh side The New Saints are hosting Elgin City and Northern Ireland's Linfield are Dundee United's visitors in Saturday's later kick-offs.

The match between Highland League Cove Rangers and Northern Irish side Crusaders was played at Forfar's Station Park.

Michael Carvill put the visitors ahead deep into added time in the first half, which had been subject to a stoppage, and Jamie Glackin doubled their lead before Declan Caddell scored late on.

Cove also had Scott Ross sent off for two bookings.

Conrad Balatoni and Myles Hippolyte netted either side of the break for Falkirk against the Pars, who had Dean Shiels sent off late on.

Liam Polworth got an early Inverness opener and Riccardo Calder and Daniel Mackay added second-half goals.

Calder (far left) netted early in the second half for Inverness

There was no scoring at St Mirren Park until Gavin Reilly got the opener for the Buddies in the 63rd minute but Lewis Vaughan levelled a minute later.

Greig Spence scored to turn the match in Raith's favour and Bobby Barr got their third.

At Links Park, League Two Montrose took the lead against Queen of the South through Terry Masson.

However, Stephen Dobbie levelled with three minutes of regulation time to go and Lyndon Dykes and Dobbie scored in extra-time to take the Championship side through.

On Friday, Dumbarton beat Stranraer 2-1 in the first of the third-round ties.

Third-round matches

Cove Rangers 0-3 Crusaders

Dumbarton 2-1 Stranraer

Dundee United v Linfield (17:15)

Falkirk 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-0 Peterhead

Montrose 1-2 Queen of the South [aet]

The New Saints v Elgin City (16:30)

St Mirren 1-3 Raith Rovers