Match ends, Turkey 0, Iceland 3.
Turkey 0-3 Iceland
-
- From the section Football
Iceland are on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup following victory in Turkey on Friday.
Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson opened the scoring in the first half, latching on to a cross at the far post.
Further goals from Aston Villa's Birkir Bjarnason and Kari Arnason ended Turkey's hopes and secured a 3-0 win.
Iceland, who lead Group I with 19 points - two ahead of Croatia and Ukraine - play sixth-placed Kosovo in their last game on Monday.
Victory for Iceland would secure qualification but they are guaranteed a top-two finish in their group after Croatia drew 1-1 with Finland, also on Friday.
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko made sure of a 2-0 victory over Kosovo - who have only taken one point from nine games in their debut World Cup qualification campaign - after Leart Paqarada opened the scoring with an own goal in the second half.
Iceland, with a population of only 333,000, knocked England out in the last 16 of Euro 2016, prompting the resignation of England boss Roy Hodgson.
Line-ups
Turkey
- 1Babacan
- 22Ayhan
- 15Topal
- 13SöyüncüBooked at 40mins
- 18ErkinBooked at 79mins
- 20SahinSubstituted forTufanat 45'minutes
- 5BelozogluSubstituted forMalliat 78'minutes
- 9Tosun
- 14Ozyakup
- 10TuranBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMorat 60'minutes
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 2Sarioglu
- 3Köybasi
- 4Toprak
- 6Tufan
- 7Yokuslu
- 8Inan
- 11Yazici
- 12Kirintili
- 16Ünal
- 19Malli
- 21Mor
- 23Tekin
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 14Arnason
- 6Sigurdsson
- 18Magnusson
- 7Berg GudmundssonBooked at 16minsSubstituted forSkúlasonat 82'minutes
- 10Sigurdsson
- 17GunnarssonSubstituted forIngasonat 65'minutes
- 8Bjarnason
- 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forSkulasonat 78'minutes
- 22Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Hermannsson
- 5Ingason
- 9Smárason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Sigurjonsson
- 16Skulason
- 19Gíslason
- 20Kjartansson
- 21Traustason
- 23Skúlason
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 0, Iceland 3.
Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.
Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Kaan Ayhan is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skúlason replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Birkir Saevarsson.
Booking
Caner Erkin (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Emre.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Olafur Skulason replaces Alfred Finnbogason.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Hannes Thór Halldórsson.
Attempt saved. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Emre.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.
Offside, Turkey. Emre Mor tries a through ball, but Caglar Söyüncü is caught offside.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Mehmet Topal (Turkey) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emre Mor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mehmet Topal (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland).
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Sverrir Ingi Ingason replaces Aron Gunnarsson.
Attempt missed. Emre (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Emre Mor (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland).
Attempt blocked. Emre (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Mor.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Emre Mor replaces Arda Turan.
Caner Erkin (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland).
Hand ball by Kaan Ayhan (Turkey).
Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.