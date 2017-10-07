Scotland: Craig Brown backs national side to secure World Cup play-off spot

Scotland are aiming to play in their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France

World Cup qualifying: Slovenia v Scotland Venue: Stozice Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has backed the national side to secure a play-off spot for the 2018 World Cup.

Victory in Slovenia on Sunday will secure second place in Group F for Gordon Strachan's side.

"I'm very confident that Gordon will do it and we'll get to at least a play-off," Brown told BBC Radio Scotland. "The play-off will be difficult.

"It would be quite an achievement to get there. Slovenia are playing for pride - we'll have to be at our best."

Brown, who led the national side to their last major finals appearance at the 1998 World Cup in France, is confident the Scots can win in Ljubljana.

"I would imagine that Gordon will approach this exactly the way he's approached the previous four or five games, in which we've played exceptionally well," he added.

More to follow.