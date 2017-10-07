Scottish Gossip: Scotland, World Cup play-off hopes, Strachan, Robertson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan says his Scotland players didn't celebrate their late win against Slovakia - because they know they still have work to do to secure a play-off place for the 2018 World Cup finals.

"There was no euphoria," says the Scotland manager. "It wasn't that. It's just satisfaction, a quiet satisfaction. There was no singing and dancing and high five hand-slapping. It was really just a glow of satisfaction."

Slovenia star Valter Birsa says Scotland deserved to reach the World Cup finals in Russia because they are better than England. "They [Scotland} gave us more problems than England and Slovakia," says the Chievo player. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson has vowed to play through the pain barrier in Slovenia after sustaining a wrist injury during the victory against Slovakia. The Liverpool defender finished Thursday's game with strapping on his right wrist and hand. (Various)

Kieran Tierney says Scotland manager Gordon Strachan was "spot on" to substitute him during the win against Slovakia in order to give the national side a greater attacking threat down the right flank. "Playing there [right back] limits me in an attacking sense as Andy Robertson goes up all the time on the other side," says the Celtic defender. (Various)

James McArthur has praised the Tartan Army for retaining faith Gordon Strachan's Scotland side against Slovakia. "They tried to help us, to push us on and that was a special feeling at the end," said the Crystal Palace midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is taking nothing for granted in the national side's pursuit of a World Cup play-off place because of painful memories of a defeat by Italy. Gordon featured in a Euro 2008 qualifier at Hampden when the Italians ended Scotland's dreams of clinching a place in the finals. (Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke is the favourite to succeed Lee McCulloch as Kilmarnock manager. Clarke has been out of football since a caretaker spell in charge of Aston Villa last season. (Daily Record)

Scotland defender Christophe Berra is delighted to see the national side tighten up at the back - with three straight clean sheets in World Cup qualifying - and aims to add another against Slovenia on Sunday. (Various)