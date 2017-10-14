Stranraer v Alloa Athletic
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|8
|6
|1
|1
|22
|5
|17
|19
|2
|Ayr
|8
|5
|1
|2
|22
|11
|11
|16
|3
|Albion
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|17
|3
|15
|4
|Arbroath
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|12
|8
|14
|5
|East Fife
|8
|4
|0
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|12
|6
|Stranraer
|8
|3
|2
|3
|16
|17
|-1
|11
|7
|Airdrieonians
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|10
|8
|Alloa
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|9
|Queen's Park
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|21
|-14
|4
|10
|Forfar
|8
|1
|1
|6
|5
|20
|-15
|4
