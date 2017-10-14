Scottish League One
Ayr15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers86112251719
2Ayr851222111116
3Albion85032017315
4Arbroath84222012814
5East Fife8404812-412
6Stranraer83231617-111
7Airdrieonians83141112-110
8Alloa82331014-49
9Queen's Park8116721-144
10Forfar8116520-154
