Dumbarton v St Mirren
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|8
|6
|0
|2
|19
|13
|6
|18
|2
|Dundee Utd
|8
|5
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|17
|3
|Dunfermline
|8
|5
|1
|2
|22
|9
|13
|16
|4
|Livingston
|8
|4
|3
|1
|14
|10
|4
|15
|5
|Queen of Sth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14
|11
|3
|11
|6
|Morton
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|9
|2
|11
|7
|Dumbarton
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|9
|8
|Falkirk
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|6
|9
|Inverness CT
|8
|1
|2
|5
|10
|16
|-6
|5
|10
|Brechin
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|19
|-13
|2
SPFL updates, Sat 14 Oct, 14:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (FM)
Scottish Premiership, Sat 14 Oct, 15:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
SPFL results, Sat 14 Oct, 16:00 BST, BBC One Scotland
More football related laughs, Sat 14 Oct, 17:30 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish sport news and interviews, Sun 15 Oct, 12:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish Premiership highlights, Sun 15 Oct, 18:00 BST, BBC Two Scotland
Scottish football news and interviews, Mon 16 Oct, 18:30 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
Champions League, Wed 18 Oct, from 18:30 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired