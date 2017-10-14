Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren86021913618
2Dundee Utd8521107317
3Dunfermline85122291316
4Livingston84311410415
5Queen of Sth83231411311
6Morton8323119211
7Dumbarton8233711-49
8Falkirk8134614-86
9Inverness CT81251016-65
10Brechin8026619-132
